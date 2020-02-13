Victoria Police Department members were “freezin’ for a reason” at last year’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC. Manak, right, will return to participate in the 2020 event, Sunday at 10 a.m. at Willows Beach. (Black Press Media File)

Hundreds expected to take the plunge at Willows Beach, Sunday

Greater Victoria police taking part in Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olymipcs BC

The Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics returns to Willows Beach for the third straight year on Sunday.

There are more than 100 “plungers” already registered for the chilly challenge that Oak Bay Police Const. Sheri Lucas brought to Willows in 2018. The Plunge event and activities start at 10 a.m.

“We started a committee back in 2014 with the vision of increasing our fundraising goals, this helped us to focus and grow specific events,” Lucas said. “The Polar Plunge was a new event in 2018 and we started a bigger committee just for this event which included more stakeholders.”

Lucas’ role is to help promote the event, find sponsors and handle media relations.

The money is used to train the athletes in B.C., including renting venues and assisting with travel expenses, should the need arise. It provides opportunities for athletes to empower and transform themselves, she said.

“Every year I feel a stronger connection to the athletes,” Lucas said. “I have been raising money for Special Olympics for over 20 years and their strength of character and determination is addicting. I really wish everyone would spend some time with an athlete and see what a bit of hard work and determination can do.”

Lucas attended two Special Olympic World Game ceremonies, one in Austria in 2017 and one in Abu Dhabi last year

“I will never forget the way I felt watching the athletes enter the stadium representing their country, overpowering emotion,” Lucas said.

READ MORE: Over 100 plungers dip in Willows for Polar Plunge

Plungers must raise a minimum of $75 to participate ($50 for students, youth and Special Olympics athletes). This year’s target is $30,000 for Special Olympics BC.

So far, they’ve already raised $25,000, Lucas said.

“You may only spend a few moments in the freezing water, but your impact will be felt for far longer – because funds raised will help change lives across the province,” said Dan Howe, president and CEO of Special Olympics BC.

Staged in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for SOBC, the Vancouver Island Polar Plunge will see champions from many agencies including B.C. Sheriff Services, Canada Border Services Agency, Central Saanich Police Service, Oak Bay Police Department, RCMP, Saanich Police Department, Victoria Police Department, and The 5th (British Columbia) Field Artillery Regiment.

Corporate teams, Special Olympics athletes, and members of the public are also encouraged to participate.

“VicPD officers are excited to be part of the Polar Plunge again this year,” says Victoria Police Chief Del Manak. “We’re looking forward to braving the cold waters in support of Special Olympics BC and the tremendous work they do in enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing them with opportunities to celebrate personal achievements through positive sport experiences.”

READ ALSO: Polar Plunge hits Willows to raise funds for Special O

Willows Beach will have live music, law enforcement vehicle displays, prizes, and giveaways. Special Olympics BC provides programs and competitions for more than 5,200 athletes in 55 communities around the province.

Register at www.plunge4specialolympics.com before partaking on Sunday.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria man files human rights complaint over alleged guide dog discrimination
Next story
Feds tell UN they’re on track to meet climate goals for power generation

Just Posted

More than 1,000 attend celebration of life for men who died in Sooke River

Celebration of Life gives Sooke a chance to grieve

Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

Students upset over new cell phone policy at Dunsmuir Middle School

Policy comes into effect in March

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Canadian men’s team looks to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 14

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read