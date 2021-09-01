PHOTOS: Hundreds of anti-vaccine protestors rally outside B.C. legislature

Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Protestors rally against the vaccine policies at the B.C. legislature Wednesday, Sept. 1. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)Protestors rally against the vaccine policies at the B.C. legislature Wednesday, Sept. 1. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
September 1, 2021 - Anti vaccine and mask protesters gather outside the Legislature buildings and along Belleville Street for a noon-2pm demonstration. Don Denton photograph
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff) Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff) Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Hundreds of mostly unmasked people gathered on the grounds and surrounding streets of the B.C. legislature Wednesday afternoon to protest the province’s vaccine policies.

Signs were aplenty amongst the boisterous crowd, mostly relating to freedom of choice around being vaccinated, the B.C. government’s announced vaccine card program and constitutional rights. A distinct anti-government, anti-mask, anti-vaccine feeling was in the air and a variety of speakers took to the microphone to voice their views.

People also gathered on both sides of Belleville Street in front of the legislature, and a number of drivers honked in apparent support of protesters.

The roughly hour-long event was spurred in part by a widely circulated social media notice entitled Worldwide Walk Out, subtitled No Jab = No Job. The notice called for people to walk off their jobs at 1 p.m. and hit the streets in protest to “stop the shot, stop the tyranny.”

There was no visible police presence around the event and Belleville Street was not closed during the protest.

ALSO READ: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Family of late Trina Hunt helps in search for missing Langley woman

Just Posted

Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Hundreds of anti-vaccine protestors rally outside B.C. legislature

Janice and Donald MacDonald learned they’d won the guaranteed prize draw with their Lotto 6/49 ticket they purchased at the Royal Oak Country Grocer on July 28. (Courtesy BCLC)
Victoria couple celebrates lotto win with $1M game of telephone

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s new community liaison committee aims to help GVHA improve its triple bottom line goals relating to environmental, social and fiscal responsibilities across its operations on the waterfront. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Harbour Authority seeks community liaison committee members

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria. (Google Maps Streetview)
Resident dies as COVID-19 outbreak worsens at Esquimalt care home