PHOTOS: Hundreds rally at B.C. legislature to protest logging of old-growth forests

Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Hundreds of physically distanced and masked people gathered on the lawn of the B.C. legislative building Saturday to demand an end to the logging of old-growth forests.

It’s a call that has grown increasingly strong since last summer when protesters set up their first Fairy Creek blockade near Port Renfrew. The blockades aim to stop logging company Teal Jones from clear-cutting the area which protesters say is rare and important to the environment.

“Last Stand For Ancient Forests” and “Stop the Ecoside” read two banners.

“We are here and we’re not going away until this review is listened to,” activist Will O’Connell called to the crowd on Saturday, referring to B.C.’s Old Growth Strategic Review released last September.

READ ALSO: Activists hunker down to protect Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew from logging

Pressure mounted on activists earlier this month when the B.C. Supreme Court heard an injunction application from Teal Jones requesting that the Fairy Creek blockades be removed until Sept. 4. The application also asks the court to allow RCMP to arrest and remove anyone in violation.

The decision was expected last Friday, but has since been postponed until April 1.

From the B.C. legislative building, protesters marched their way down Douglas Street spreading their call for action.

The Old Growth Strategic Review can be read at engage.gov.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: Battle of Fairy Creek: blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protestVictoria