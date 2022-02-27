Hundreds rally in downtown Victoria in support of Ukraine

Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine for several days, prompting global outrage and sanctions

Greater Victoria residents are currently gathering in downtown Victoria near the B.C. Legislature to express their solidarity with Ukraine as that country continues to fight off an invasion by neighbouring Russia.

As of 1:30 p.m., it is estimated that at least 300 people have gathered outside the legislature to show their support, with many waving Ukrainian flags.

The solidarity rally in downtown Victoria is among countless other events of this kind around the world in support of Ukraine as its troops continue to fend off Russian attacks.

Russian military forces have been attacking targets across the Ukraine since Thursday morning Ukrainian time, prompting widespread condemnations and sanctions by western powers include Canada.

The current Russian attack mark the latest escalation in a long-simmering conflict between the two independent countries once part of the former Soviet Union. Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 and has been supporting separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

More to come.

