CSVAR Facebook Photo

CSVAR Facebook Photo

Ice climber dies after falling 30 feet near Golden

The incident happened near the Gibraltar ice climbs

An ice climber has died from his injuries after a fall near the Gibraltar ice climbs south of Golden.

On Thursday, March 9, the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) responded to a call from the Columbia Valley RCMP to help find the ice climber. The Gibraltar ice climbs are just off of the Kootenay Forest Service Road.

The man fell approximately 30 feet and a friend and the worksite emergency services performed life-saving measures until B.C. Ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transferred to hospital but died as he succumbed to this injuries.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those involved in the incident,” said CVSAR on their Facebook page. “This has been a difficult month for the local outdoor community. Stay safe this spring.”

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman promised ‘no leaks’ in Facebook car ad, but sued after oil spilled everywhere

Just Posted

A B.C. woman sued after buying a car off of a Facebook ad. (Dreamstime/TNS)
B.C. woman promised ‘no leaks’ in Facebook car ad, but sued after oil spilled everywhere

The seafood chowder and a seafood sandwich from Fishhook. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
‘Mind-blowing seafood’: Victoria restaurant puts Indian-French spin on dishes

Miss Earth Canada Layanna Robinson, a Victoria resident, works alongside the students and community members March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
PHOTOS: Miss Earth Canada pulls weeds with Greater Victoria Green Team

Jason Isbell performs in Victoria at the Royal Theatre on March 6, 2023. (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
U.S. woman brings ashes to Victoria to see Jason Isbell play on anniversary of partner’s death

Pop-up banner image