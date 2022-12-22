Victoria breakwater off-limits, bus routes sporadic under winter storm warning

Third day running, residents asked to hold recycling until their next collection day

Buses are running on some routes, but not adhereing to a schedule as poor road conditions continue to plague Greater Victoria. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

With ongoing icy conditions and impending poor weather, is still creating havoc across Greater Victoria.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority officially nixed walks on the breakwater citing current and forecast weather conditions, and out of an updance of caution.GVHA plans to monitor conditions and reopen the breakwater when it is deemed safe.

Buses are running sporadically and curbside recycling is cancelled for the third consecutive day across Greater Victoria.

All scheduled recycling collection was cancelled again (Thursday) Dec. 22 due to unsafe driving conditions, the Capital Regional District said in an alert. With no limit on how much can be placed at the curb, residents are asked to hold recycling until their next collection day.

Recyclables can also be dropped off at a depot free of charge with a list online at crd.bc.ca/curbside.

BC Transit promises limited service on some routes. With no schedules in place, customers should check the alerts system at BCTransit.com before making travel plans.

Camosun College is open. Facilities crews have both Lansdowne and Interurban campuses ready for use.

The weather front isn’t promising even in usually balmy Greater Victoria. A Pacific frontal system combined with the current cold Arctic airmass will bring another round of snow to the south coast starting Thursday evening, Environment Canada said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

It warns travellers conditions will be challenging due to heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain on snow or ice across the south coast of the province through to Saturday (Christmas Eve).

