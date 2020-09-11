Saanich police stopped and ticketed a driver doing more than double the school zone speed limit near Campus View Elementary on Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Impaired driver stopped for excessive speeding in Saanich school zone on students’ first day back

Driver slapped with a $368 ticket, 90-day driving ban and month-long vehicle impound

A driver caught doing more than double the school zone speed limit near Campus View Elementary on Thursday now faces a hefty fine and a 90-day driving prohibition.

On Sept. 10, as many students across B.C. made their way back to classrooms, the Saanich Police Department’s traffic safety unit was out reminding drivers to slow down to 30 km/h in school zones or face the consequences.

At around 2:15 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement in the 3900-block of Gordon Head Road – near Campus View Elementary – clocked the driver of a black pick-up truck going 76 km/h in the 30 km/h zone. After pulling the driver over and smelling alcohol, the officer conducted a roadside breathalyzer test, which the driver failed.

Police issued a $368 ticket for excessive speeding – driving more than 40 km/h over the posted limit– a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and impounded the truck for 30 days.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, noted the emphasis is on student safety this week as kids are walking, cycling and driving back to class. To see excessive speeding and impaired driving on the first day was a shocking and disappointing discovery.

“The decisions of this driver were careless and could have resulted in consequences far beyond fines, points or impounds.”

Most Read