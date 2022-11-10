In Sooke, a section of Helegeson Road temporarily closed on Wednesday

The District of Sooke is planning a temporary road closure in the 1900 block of Helgeson Road on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 7 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.

The district said the closure is for wastewater servicing on a pump station.

No through traffic will be permitted, but access to driveways will remain. Pedestrian access will be supported by traffic control personnel.

A detour is available along Cedar Ridge Drive, Eakin Drive and Christian Drive.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeTrafficWest Shore