In Sooke, a section of Helegeson Road temporarily closed on Wednesday

Closure necessary for wastewater pump servicing

The District of Sooke is planning a temporary road closure in the 1900 block of Helgeson Road on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 7 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.

The district said the closure is for wastewater servicing on a pump station.

No through traffic will be permitted, but access to driveways will remain. Pedestrian access will be supported by traffic control personnel.

A detour is available along Cedar Ridge Drive, Eakin Drive and Christian Drive.


