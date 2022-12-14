In Sooke, new Gillespie Road intersection opens on Thursday morning

The $85-million project to improve Highway 14 heading west into Sooke hits another milestone on Thursday (Dec. 15) with the opening of the Gillespie Road/Connie Road Intersection for eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 14.

Traffic eastbound from Sooke can now access Gillespie Road/ Connie Road by making a right-hand turn.

Westbound traffic will access Gillespie Road/Connie Road by turning right and going under the bridge.

Traffic will no longer be able to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of Highway 14 in either direction.

Guide signs will be in place to direct traffic to their destinations or to assist them in turning around if needed.

The road is the only east-west connection on the West Shore and is the only route between Sooke and Greater Victoria. The province announced the improvement project in 2019 and will see a 1.4-kilometre stretch converted to a divided four-lane highway.

It is expected that the entire project will be completed next spring.

