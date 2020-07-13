Incident near Mount Douglas Park ‘strictly medical,’ Saanich police say

One person taken to hospital

At least two unmarked two police vehicles, both seen in the distance, were spotted near Mount Douglas Park on Sunday afternoon. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Emergency crews responded to an incident which police say was “strictly medical” near Mount Douglas Park on the afternoon of July 12.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, several police vehicles and an ambulance were spotted near the Churchill Drive entrance to the park and traffic was impacted in the area.

On Monday, Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said the incident involved an unspecified medical emergency and that one person was taken to hospital.

