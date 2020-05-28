The deadline for individuals to file their 2019 income tax returns has been extended to June 1. (Pixabay stock photo)

Income tax deadline looming

2019 individual tax returns are due June 1, June 15 for self-employed individuals

The extended deadline to file 2019 income tax returns is on the horizon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline to file was extended to June 1, from April 30. For self-employed individuals (sole-proprietors), the deadline is June 15.

However, the federal government will not be charging late-filing penalties or interest if 2019 individual (T1) income tax returns are filed and payments are made prior to Sept. 1.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, these deadlines are to encourage filing returns in time to accurately calculate benefits, which rely on the 2019 returns for entitlement calculations. If returns are not assessed in time, benefits and/or credits for July to September 2020 payments will be based on information from 2018 returns.

ALSO READ: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirustax changes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Seven baths in two days’: Homeless adjusting to life in hotels

Just Posted

Peninsula farm stands open for business with COVID-19 restrictions

Growers hopeful shoppers will support local farms

Income tax deadline looming

2019 individual tax returns are due June 1, June 15 for self-employed individuals

Sooke council approves new funding for chamber of commerce

A $16,000 service agreement to be created

Sooke council delays vote on Whiffin Spit memorial wall

Sooke district council has again delayed a decision to erect a memorial… Continue reading

VIDEO: Langford man battling cancer honored with hot rod, motorcycle procession

Friends and family support Patrick O’Hara on his 73rd birthday

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

As SD84 schools look to reopen, Kyuquot and Zeballos opt out

Schools in Tahsis and Gold River will open on June 1, with 30 per cent students expected to come in

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

Most Read