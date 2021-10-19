Incoming army commander with ties to Vernon faces sexual allegations

Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, once an air cadet at the local Army Camp, denies ‘historical’ allegations

Warrant Officer Terry Vandenberghe discusses observation and reporting positions with Brigadier-General Trevor Cadieu (right) in Williams Lake, B.C., during Operation LENTUS 17-04 on August 3, 2017. (Photo: Master Corporal Malcolm Byers, Wainwright Garrison Imaging)

An Army commander facing allegations of sexual misconduct has a history in Vernon.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service revealed last week that it is investigating Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu for alleged ‘historical’ sexual misconduct.

Incoming Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Cadieu has been confirmed by two sources close to the Vernon Army Camp as a former cadet.

Cadieu is believed to have gone on to Royal Roads University in Victoria, followed by his brother, before attending the Royal Military College of Canada and beginning his Regiment Force career.

He was a commanding officer at Strathcona’s Canadian Armoured Regiment from 2010 to 2012, according to his records. He has since served the Canadian Armed Forces for more than nine years.

Cadieu is also identified as being from Vernon in Afghanistan: A Canadian History, in a 2006 excerpt where he is quoted.

“I’m confident the sign of the tanks showing up will represent to the people around here and probably the Taliban as well the resolve of the coalition to bring security to this area,” said then-Maj. Trevor Cadieu of Vernon, B.C., commander of the squadron.

Cadieu denies any wrongdoing and said in a statement to service members that the allegations against him are false and intended to create doubt in his ability to lead the army.

“The allegations are false, but they must be investigated thoroughly to expose the truth,” he said, adding he voluntarily provided information and correspondence to investigators and has “taken other measures to prove my truthfulness and innocence.”

Cadieu also said he has asked Gen. Wayne Eyre to consider selecting someone else to serve as Canadian Army commander, a position that has been filled in an acting capacity by a series of senior officers since Eyre took over as acting defence chief in February.

“I know that these false claims will, as intended, create doubts about my ability to lead in this environment,” Cadieu said.

“While I have devoted every day of my career to making fellow members feel respected and included, Canadian Army soldiers deserve a leader who is unencumbered by allegations and can lead at this important time when culture change, addressing systemic misconduct and preparing tactical teams for operations must remain the priority effort.”

– with files from Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

