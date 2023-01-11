Increase in catalytic converter thefts prompts police warning

Precious metals in the part can be sold, making them a target

Catalytic Converters are a commonly stolen car part. (Photo courtesy of the Kent Police Department)

Catalytic Converters are a commonly stolen car part. (Photo courtesy of the Kent Police Department)

The Sidney-North Saanich RCMP is warning people about an increase in catalytic converter theft after several incidents have seen cars stripped of their exhaust systems.

Police think the theft is targeted to catalytic converters because of the precious metals they contain, making them easy to sell.

However, the cash made from selling these parts is a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of repairs, Cpl. Andres Sanchez said in a statement.

“The unfortunate reality is that the thief will only make a fraction from the precious metals stolen compared to the cost associated to the owner or insurance company for the repairs,” said Sanchez. “We have increased patrols in areas where these thefts have occurred but we are also asking the public to be vigilant in where they park their vehicles.”

While police are asking for any information related to the thefts, they are also suggesting owners park their cars in illuminated or secure areas if possible.

Those with information should contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Detachment at 250-656-3931 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ MORE: Mill Bay man worried by Grand Theft Auto-style catalytic converter theft

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

carsRCMPtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fundraiser navigates currency for Ukrainians
Next story
South African girl whose mom died denied entry into Canada despite B.C. guardian’s effort

Just Posted

Havn’s floating sauna business being worked on at Ogden Point on Jan. 11. The company wants to moor and run the relaxation-based business from the Inner Harbour. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Public can float thoughts on sauna business proposed for Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Catalytic Converters are a commonly stolen car part. (Photo courtesy of the Kent Police Department)
Increase in catalytic converter thefts prompts police warning

Sooke resident Bill Romaniuk has launched a fundraiser to help Ukrainians new to Canada navigate Canadian currency. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Fundraiser navigates currency for Ukrainians

Zachary Armitage was sentenced to life in jail on Jan. 11 for the first-degree murder of a 60-year-old Metchosin father in 2019. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Second escaped inmate who murdered Metchosin man sentenced to life in jail