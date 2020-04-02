The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the Oceanside RCMP of wrongdoing connected to a September 2019 suicide attempt. (Photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Independent investigation praises RCMP actions in Vancouver Island suicide attempt

Man hurt in incident that took place near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019

  • Apr. 2, 2020 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Members of the Oceanside RCMP have been cleared of responsibility for injuries to a man during a suicide attempt near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019.

The decision was issued by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. in a report released on April 2.

The report, signed by chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, described the Sept. 5 incident, and read: “The evidence collected does not provide grounds to consider any charges against any officer. On the contrary, it indicates that RCMP members fully met and indeed went beyond their duties to protect and save life. They acted swiftly and effectively and their commendable actions were directly responsible for saving [the man’s] life.”

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP now offering online crime reporting

Officers had to cut a noose off a man’s neck to save him and he was later diagnosed at the hospital with “superficial injuries to his neck and a broken shoulder.”

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students
Next story
‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP search for man wanted on 15 outstanding warrants

Steven Sandhu is believed to be living in View Royal

Victoria brewery throws support behind still-operating restaurants

Vancouver Island Brewing initiates #TakeOutTuesday to keep local eateries in the public eye

Drive-through COVID-19 testing underway at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

It is not clear when testing started or how many tests have already happened

GAIN Group offers complimentary delivery services to customers and local health care workers

Vancouver Island customers and health care workers supported by group

Camosun College to produce more than 9,000 face shields for Island Health workers

An innovative new design will allow for mass production of face shields for use across Canada

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

Practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and resisting touching your face are proven methods

B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order restricts care aides to one facility

Independent investigation praises RCMP actions in Vancouver Island suicide attempt

Man hurt in incident that took place near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

Money will help students cover living expenses, food, travel, portable computers

North Cowichan to police popular trails to ensure physical distancing

“You can expect delays accessing Mount Tzouhalem, or even to be turned away.”

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Most Read