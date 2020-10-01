B.C. watchdog clears police, says injuries Island man suffered during arrest were not serious

Man became aggressive and was arrested following an interaction with police in July

The injuries suffered by a man arrested by Campbell River RCMP in July “do not meet the threshold of serious harm,” the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded.

On July 26, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Campbell River RCMP officers responded to a noise complaint at a residence in the 2700-block of Vallejo Road, an IIO press release says. Officers found the source of the complaint to be a few people at the residence. One man became aggressive and was arrested following an interaction with police. He was transported to RCMP detachment cells.

Emergency Health Services attended the detachment but were unable to provide physical assessment due to the man’s behaviour. A short time later, the man indicated that he was injured and he was transported to the Campbell River Hospital for treatment.

The IIO’s Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including medical records, witness statements, and video sources – and determined that the injuries sustained by the man do not meet the threshold of serious harm as defined by the Police Act. The investigation is therefore concluded.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

