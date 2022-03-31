The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses to an arrest made in Port Place shopping centre in downtown Nanaimo Tuesday, March 29. (File Photo)

The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses to an arrest made in Port Place shopping centre in downtown Nanaimo Tuesday, March 29. (File Photo)

Independent investigators to probe woman’s injuries night of arrest by Nanaimo RCMP

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. looking into March 29 incident

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in which a woman was injured in Nanaimo the night she was apprehended by police.

According to an IIO B.C. press release, Nanaimo RCMP reported that at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, officers tried to apprehend a woman at the Port Place Shopping Centre in downtown Nanaimo to return her to a residential facility. The report said there was “an interaction” as the woman was taken into custody and she was transported to hospital.

The RCMP became aware the woman had suffered a serious injury later that evening and notified the IIO shortly thereafter.

The IIO has started an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction played in the woman’s injuries. Anyone with relevant information about the incident is asked to contact the IIO B.C. witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out a contact form on the http://iiobc.ca website.

The IIO B.C. is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Nanaimo RCMP were asked if the incident was related to an altercation between two women at the mall that night in which a woman was struck with a hammer, but could not comment because of the IIO investigation.


B.C. investigationRCMP

