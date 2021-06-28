Lucia (Stqwal) Bartleman has been appointed as an Indigenous patient navigator at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital following a report that found Indigenous-specific racism to be widespread in B.C.’s healthcare system. (Island Health/Vimeo)

Lucia (Stqwal) Bartleman has been appointed as an Indigenous patient navigator at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital following a report that found Indigenous-specific racism to be widespread in B.C.’s healthcare system. (Island Health/Vimeo)

Indigenous patient navigator appointed to Saanich Peninsula Hospital following racism probe

Review found Indigenous-specific racism exists in B.C. health care

WSANEC First Nations communities and Island Health have appointed an Indigenous patient navigator to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, in response to last year’s findings of Indigenous-specific racism throughout B.C.’s healthcare system.

The report, In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Healthcare, revealed a massive gulf between the experiences of Indigenous and non-Indigenous patients when receiving care. It also made 24 recommendations for change, including recruiting Indigenous people to senior positions to oversee and promote system change.

At the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, this person will be Lucia (Stqwal) Bartleman, a member of the Tsartlip First Nation with more than two decades of experience as health manager with the Pauquachin First Nation. In 2016, Bartleman was awarded the First Nations Health Directors Association Inspiration Award for her work.

READ ALSO: Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

“Lucia Bartleman is a fierce advocate within our communities …,” Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom said. “Having the IPN (Indigenous patient navigator) here to support our loves ones, to ensure culturally safe care is provided and advocate on behalf of our people, gives me hope that we can change our systems and support health care services for Indigenous peoples.”

Island Health’s medical director for the Saanich Peninsula and Gulf Island, Dr. Brendan Irvine, called the decision a step forward on an overdue journey.

“For too long our system has underappreciated the extent of intergenerational harms created by our past,” he said.

READ ALSO: Black woman worries racial bias affected her care at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HealthcareracismSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Nearly 30 per cent of respondents broke COVID-19 restrictions: Canada-wide survey
Next story
Software glitch contributed to fatal naval helicopter crash that killed six

Just Posted

Lucia (Stqwal) Bartleman has been appointed as an Indigenous patient navigator at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital following a report that found Indigenous-specific racism to be widespread in B.C.’s healthcare system. (Island Health/Vimeo)
Indigenous patient navigator appointed to Saanich Peninsula Hospital following racism probe

(John McKinley file photo)
Vancouver Island smacked hard with record-breaking heat hammer

BC Hydro is responding to two power outages in the City of Victoria including the downtown core. (Screencap/BC Hydro).
Power outage in downtown Victoria

Island Health is rescheduling vaccine appointments in Langford, Esquimalt and Gabriola Island Monday as Environment Canada forecasts record-breaking heat for the region. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health closing some Greater Victoria vaccine clinics Monday due to heat