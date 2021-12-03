Police officers in front of the Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial behind the BC legislature on Sept. 29. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Police officers in front of the Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial behind the BC legislature on Sept. 29. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Information sought after ‘ACAB’ graffiti found on police monument in Victoria

Anti-police acronym discovered on Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial Nov. 27

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after a police monument at the B.C. legislature was graffitied with an anti-police acronym last week.

VicPD says officers discovered ‘ACAB,’ which stands for All Cops Are Bastards, graffitied on the Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial on Nov. 27.

The memorial is a provincial monument dedicated to officers who have lost their lives in service. It includes 129 officers’ names, including six former VicPD members.

VicPD is asking anyone with information to come forward, by contacting the report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. Reports can be made anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria votes to remove ‘ACAB’ from Bastion Square mural

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
B.C. adds paramedics, dispatchers, increasing treatment options

Just Posted

The container ship MV Zim Kingston is being escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo. (Transport Canada photo)
MV Zim Kingston leaving waters off Victoria en route to Nanaimo

Police officers in front of the Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial behind the BC legislature on Sept. 29. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Information sought after ‘ACAB’ graffiti found on police monument in Victoria

RCMP report the number of crimes in Sooke in the first nine months of 2021 is constant compared to a year earlier. (Boaz Joseph - Black Press Media)
Sooke crime rate steady in 2021 compared to 2020, according to new stats from RCMP

The new CRD parklands near Saanich’s Mountain Road and Camosun College Interurban Campus. (Google Maps)
Saanich urban forest purchased as future parkland