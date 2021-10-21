A Victoria police officer was able to successfully de-escalate a situation on the Helmcken Road overpass Wednesday after leaving the hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

Injured VicPD officer prevents suicide attempt after leaving hospital

The officer had previously sustained a concussion while on-duty

A police officer leaving Victoria General Hospital was the first on scene to help a person in crisis.

The officer was in hospital after being punched several times when an attempt to de-escalate a situation with another person in crisis failed Wednesday morning (Oct. 20). In a statement, the Victoria Police Department noted the officer sustained a concussion.

READ MORE: Victoria police officer punched while apprehending man in crisis

He was being driven back from the hospital with a uniformed officer in a marked VicPD vehicle when they saw a woman in crisis on the Helmcken Road overpass.

The injured officer helped speak to the woman and alerted additional officers to the situation. West Shore RCMP, Saanich police and VicPD attended to assist the officers and divert traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway and the Helmcken Road overpass.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens in View Royal following police incident

After the woman was removed from danger and transported to hospital, the injured VicPD officer was taken to headquarters before returning home.

Bowen Osoko, communications coordinator for VicPD, told Black Press Media he would expect nothing less from the officer in question.

“I’ve known this officer the entire time I’ve been at VicPD,” Osoko said. “No one would be surprised that despite injuries, (the officer) was not only able to identify a life-threatening situation but was able to be part of the team that came together to save this woman’s life.”

