Inmate with ties to Victoria dies in Abbotsford institution

Brodie Bingley, who was sentenced for aggravated assault in Maple Ridge died April 13

A man who was serving more than five years in Abbotsford for an aggravated assault in Maple Ridge has died while in custody, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

CSC said Brodie Patrick Bingley, 40, an inmate at Pacific Institution, died Tuesday (April 13). His cause of death has not been released.

Bingley had been serving a sentence of five years and seven months for aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

He had been serving his sentence since Aug. 14, 2019. According to the provincial court database, the offence occurred April 3, 2015 in Maple Ridge.

No details of that offence are available, but Bingley’s prior criminal history includes an incident in November 2013 in Victoria.

RELATED: Man in police custody attacks visitor at psychiatric centre

At that time, he was taken by police to Royal Jubilee Hospital for assessment after his mother expressed concern for his well-being.

While he was in the waiting room, without provocation he attacked another man sitting beside him. The victim received a deep cut to his lip and bruising to his eye.

Bingley was charged with aggravated assault and, the following July, received a sentence of just under one year in jail followed by three years’ probation.

CSC said, as in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the circumstances will be reviewed. The police department and the coroner have been notified of Bingley’s death.

– with files from Victoria News


crime

Most Read