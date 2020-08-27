Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint

City crews began working to clean up a statue in the Inner Harbour that was vandalized on Thursday morning.
The statue of Captain James Cook was drenched with red paint from the waist down, although the motive for the vandalize is still unclear at this time.
City staff set up cones and signs that stated pressure washing would be happening at the site.
In 2018, the City of Victoria removed a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from city hall as hundreds gathered to watch. The Captian Cook statue marked his arrival to the Inner Harbour in 1778.
More to come …
