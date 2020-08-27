Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint

Motive for vandalism is unclear at this time

City crews began work on Thursday morning to clean a statue of Captin James Cook, situated in the Inner Harbour, that was vandalized with red paint. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

City crews began working to clean up a statue in the Inner Harbour that was vandalized on Thursday morning.

The statue of Captain James Cook was drenched with red paint from the waist down, although the motive for the vandalize is still unclear at this time.

City staff set up cones and signs that stated pressure washing would be happening at the site.

In 2018, the City of Victoria removed a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from city hall as hundreds gathered to watch. The Captian Cook statue marked his arrival to the Inner Harbour in 1778.

More to come …

