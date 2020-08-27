City crews began work on Thursday morning to clean a statue of Captin James Cook, situated in the Inner Harbour, that was vandalized with red paint. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint

Motive for vandalism is unclear at this time

City crews began working to clean up a statue in the Inner Harbour that was vandalized on Thursday morning.

The statue of Captain James Cook was drenched with red paint from the waist down, although the motive for the vandalize is still unclear at this time.

READ ALSO: Victoria unlikely to make decisions about Sir John A. Macdonald statue until 2022

City staff set up cones and signs that stated pressure washing would be happening at the site.

READ ALSO: Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

In 2018, the City of Victoria removed a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from city hall as hundreds gathered to watch. The Captian Cook statue marked his arrival to the Inner Harbour in 1778.

More to come …

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gas leak shuts down West Coast Road in Sooke

Just Posted

Gas leak shuts down West Coast Road in Sooke

No traffic flowing between Otter Point Road and Maple Avenue South

Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint

Motive for vandalism is unclear at this time

Police seek distinctive orange Cobra hot rod after Victoria hit-and-run

The vehicle is an orange 1960s era Ford AC Cobra with a black hood stripe, black lettering

UPDATED: VicPD searching for man with a gun after two reports in Beacon Hill Park

Residents were asked to avoid the area on Thursday morning

Tourism drop takes toll on Sooke businesses

‘I’ve written off this year,’ says whale watching company owner

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

Most Read