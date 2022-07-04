RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Innocent bystander injured in Williams Lake Stampede shooting

The women was in a lineup getting food when she was hit

Family have confirmed the woman injured in a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon (July 3) was an innocent victim.

“She was in a lineup for food,” said her brother.

“She is in good health, her heel was hit, due to injury she’s being transported to Kamloops (hospital).”

The victim and family, whose identity is being protected by Black Press Media, said they are very thankful for all the well wishes they have received.

“I know she says the same as I do, family thanks emergency services, police, especially the Stampede announcer who calmly spoke to the crowd to avoid wide panic, we’re thankful the accused is caught, no man hunt was needed, we hope justice will come next.”

It was nearing the end of the final day of the final performance of the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon at about 3:37 p.m. when a gunman entered the secured area behind the Stampede grandstands. One man was shot twice and the woman was shot once.

More than 4,000 rodeo fans were in the grandstands at the time, and rodeo announcer Tyson Pietsch directed them to calmly evacuate into the infield.

Meanwhile, an RCMP officer was able to subdue the suspect a short distance away from the grandstand entrance.

In a news release issued Sunday evening, RCMP said they believed the shooting was targetted.

Read More: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede, 1 man arrested

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Online fundraiser started for police injured in Saanich shooting
Next story
UPDATE: Saanich bank shootout suspects confirmed as 22-year-old twins from Duncan

Just Posted

A J-pod southern resident killer whale pictured in 2018 versus this year. Twelve J- and K-pod whales were deemed vulnerable by Washington state on June 30. (Courtesy of SR3 Sealife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research/Washington state)
12 southern resident killer whales designated as ‘vulnerable’

Ajna Yoga founders Jules Payne, and Michelle Schroeder flank Pete Rose as they practice yoga in Willows Park while Duncan looks on. Free yoga in the park returns to Oak Bay on July 5 and runs each Tuesday through August. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Sun salutations return with free yoga in Oak Bay park

A rendering for a proposed 200 rental unit project in the core of Esquimalt. (Courtesy of Boardwalk REIT and Invictus Commercial Corp.)
Esquimalt sides with core density over parking concerns with 200-unit project

Several months will pass until work at the corner of Fifth Street and Henry Avenue will resume. A spokesperson for the developers says the site is safe and monitored. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Development representative says proposed condo site in Sidney is safe