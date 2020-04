The file is under investigation

Victoria Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man attempting to break into a building with a saw. (Black Press Media File).

Victoria police responded to reports of an intoxicated man attempting saw open the front door of a building.

The incident took place in the 900-block of Esquimalt Road on April 2 around 2 p.m.

According to police, the saw was one to three inches long.

The file is still under investigation, but no arrests have been made.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP investigated bank robbery in Langford

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Sooke mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime