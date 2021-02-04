The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has found Nanaimo officers used reasonable force when apprehending Shanna-Marie Blanchard, who suffered facial injuries while struggling with police. (File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has found Nanaimo officers used reasonable force when apprehending Shanna-Marie Blanchard, who suffered facial injuries while struggling with police. (File photo)

Investigation finds Nanaimo RCMP officers used reasonable force detaining woman in mental health crisis

Woman sustained injuries to her face while being apprehended last May

Police in Nanaimo have been cleared of wrongdoing in an incident in which a woman in a mental health crisis suffered injuries to her face while being detained.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called to investigate following the incident May 26, 2020, when a woman suffered injuries to her nose and mouth. Though the IIO found that the RCMP used a reasonable level of force, the complainant Shanna-Marie Blanchard questions the investigation’s process and findings and says she will continue to move forward with a lawsuit against police.

According to an IIO summary of its investigation, RCMP officers responded to a residence where a woman in crisis had locked herself in a bathroom with scissors.

The woman eventually emerged from the bathroom and was informed that she was to be apprehended under the Mental Health Act at which point she “became resistant and a struggle ensued,” the report noted. “In the course of that struggle and a fall that occurred as officers were attempting to walk [her] downstairs … [she] suffered injuries to her face.”

The IIO report details the actions of the officers – which included a strike to the woman’s face delivered by one of the members and the use of a spit hood to prevent her from spitting blood on officers – and the woman’s injuries. It also cites evidence from verbal and written statements by the complainant, three officers, civilian witnesses, a paramedic, police dispatch records, recording of the 911 call and police radio communication, security camera video recording, medical, dental and counselling evidence and the woman’s statement of claim in a lawsuit filed against police.

RELATED: Independent Investigations Office looking into complaint against Nanaimo RCMP

Ronald MacDonald, IIO B.C. chief civilian director, wrote in the investigation’s findings that the officers involved “made observations and received information consistent with [the woman] being a person apparently suffering from a mental disorder and in danger of harming herself” and were justified in their decision to apprehend her and take her to hospital for evaluation.

Regarding the blow to the woman’s face, MacDonald wrote that she reacted to being taken to hospital in a “threatening and resistant manner,” that the officers used necessary and reasonable force to restrain her and in response to her “deliberate strikes against them” the officer used “necessary, reasonable force to stop them.”

“It is unfortunate that [the woman] suffered injuries in the course of the incident, but the evidence does not lead me to conclude that those injuries were the result of an unnecessary or excessive use of force.”

MacDonald noted that the use of a spit hood appeared to be contrary to police policy, but officers were dealing with someone emotionally and physically aggressive who had spat blood on one officer and the hood did not impact her ability to breath and communicate.

He concluded that he didn’t consider there to be reasonable grounds to believe “that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment.” The IIO will not refer the case to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.

Blanchard provided the News Bulletin with a statement from her legal counsel Ira Tee, which expresses disagreement with the IIO’s conclusion. Blanchard “questions the accuracy of the police officers’ evidence and the fairness of the IIO’s investigation” considering that RCMP members were not compelled to provide statements.

“It is incomprehensible that five officers could not safely control Ms. Blanchard and caused her substantial injuries, including the loss of teeth, a broken nose, broken facial bones, bruising and psychological trauma,” the statement notes, adding that Blanchard has spent almost $10,000 in dental fees.

“Even though the IIO finds no wrongdoing on behalf of the police officers, Ms. Blanchard will continue to pursue her legal rights and remedies in the civil courts,” the statement concludes.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Just Posted

Overhead rendering (centre corridor) of a three-building residential development project at 1224 Richardson St. that was approved by Victoria council. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
‘Gentle densification’ of large city lot convinces Victoria council to approve development

Three-building project on Richardson Street includes four utits at below market value

The Sooke homeless shelter, located at 2197 Otter Point Rd, will have to find a permanent location by the end of March. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke homeless shelter must relocate by end of March

Otter Point Road property owner wants to develop property

Royal Roads University president Philip Steenkamp makes the first symbolic cut of the barbed wire fencing around the campus. The university is removing the barbed wire with hopes to make the campus appear more welcoming to the community. (Image courtesy Dan Anthon/Royal Roads University)
Royal Roads University snips through old identity

University in Colwood removes barbed wire fencing to encourage a more welcoming environment

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Alex Campbell, owner of The Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park in Esquimalt, took advantage of the eight-week Digital Marketing Bootcamp during the spring shutdown, as offered by the province. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Digital training helping Esquimalt business bounce back

Businesses can access province’s free Digital Marketing Bootcamp

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has found Nanaimo officers used reasonable force when apprehending Shanna-Marie Blanchard, who suffered facial injuries while struggling with police. (File photo)
Investigation finds Nanaimo RCMP officers used reasonable force detaining woman in mental health crisis

Woman sustained injuries to her face while being apprehended last May

Thea VanHerwaarden, bottom centre, is among 12 cooks vying for the title of MasterChef Canada, which kicks off another season Feb. 14. Photo supplied
Vancouver Island cook returns to MasterChef Canada

Comox Valley’s Thea VanHerwaarden out for the title that just eluded her in 2017

A comparison between sodium lights and LED lights, which the Town of Qualicum Beach has choses for its streetlights to make it safe for motorists. (Submitted photo)
‘High-beam monsters’ bring ‘bright lights, big city’ problems to sleepy Qualicum Beach

Brightness of LED streetlights blamed for keeping people awake, causing nightmare for residents

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

Thousands fill the Inner Harbour and the lawns of the Legislature and the Fairmont Empress for Symphony Splash. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: What do you miss the most since the start of COVID-19 restrictions?

Life has changed immeasurably since the first case of COVID-19 was reported… Continue reading

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

Most Read