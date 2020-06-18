Police in Nanaimo have confirmed the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Makayla Chang has concluded and been forwarded to Crown counsel. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Investigation into murdered teen concluded, says Island RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

A suspect has not been named or charged, but police in central Vancouver Island have confirmed the investigation into the disappearance and murder of a Nanaimo teenager has concluded.

Makayla Chang was 16 when she was reported missing in March of 2017. Police found her body in May of that year in Nanaimo.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, confirmed the police investigation into Chang’s murder has been completed and the findings of the investigation turned over to Crown counsel, but would not disclose when that happened or other details, other than to say it was sometime in 2020.

“The investigation’s gone forward to Crown some time ago. There’s been no determination of charges … that’s where we stand on that,” O’Brien said.

Steven Michael Bacon, now 60, was associated with Chang prior to her disappearance and although he was questioned by police in 2017, he was not named as a person of interest until August 2019. Bacon was arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont., in January, where he is facing charges for sex crimes.

Bacon has never been named as a suspect in the Chang murder case.

RELATED: Person of interest in Nanaimo case faces charges in Ontario

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP believe it has found body of missing teen

RELATED: Community coming to grips with loss in Makayla Chang case

RELATED: Police seek assistance finding 16-year-old Makayla Chang


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimemurderRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC
Next story
100 supportive housing units to be built in Duncan, N. Cowichan

Just Posted

Sooke Region Museum launches online photo archive

Online photo gallery allows people to explore Sooke’s vast history

Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Runner fundraising for Broadmead Care homes after mother passes away

Stranger helps wayward three-year-old View Royal boy find family

Child wandered out of home without parents realizing

West Shore principals hope strength and community mark 2020 grad

Graduation ceremonies, celebrations shift from tradition amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lost family heirloom returned to woman in Central Saanich

‘Young lady’ returns necklace after seeing social media post

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Investigation into murdered teen concluded, says Island RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Open burning restrictions to be lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

All open fires will be allowed effective at noon on June 19

SOOKE HISTORY: Works foremen kept careful eye on projects from Port Renfrew to Happy Valley Road

Elida Peers | Contributed The Sooke Region has been blessed over the… Continue reading

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

100 supportive housing units to be built in Duncan, N. Cowichan

‘We have the track record that this works’

Most Read