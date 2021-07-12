Investigation underway to determine whether RCMP was responsible for MVI near Courtenay

Police attend the scene of an MVA on Headquarters Road Friday afternoon. Phone by Mike Chouinard

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating whether RCMP actions contributed to a motor vehicle collision north of Courtenay Friday afternoon.

Emergency personnel from the RCMP, ambulance and the Courtenay Fire Department were called to Headquarters Road shortly after 12 p.m.

A vehicle evidently lost control and took out a power pole near a sharp corner near Carwithen Road. It appeared the vehicle made contact with a guy wire for the pole. The male driver was no longer in the vehicle when first responders arrived. He was found a few yards away.

Information provided by the RCMP indicated that moments before the crash “an RCMP officer travelling northbound on Headquarters Road north of Bridges Road observed a dark coloured vehicle travelling southbound that was reportedly speeding. The officer turned around and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, although the vehicle was reportedly already a distance away.”

A short time later the same officer came upon the scene of the collision and found the man, outside the vehicle. He provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

“The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, the officer’s actions or inactions may have played in the collision,” reads a statement on the IIO website. “The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or dashcam footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.”

–With files from Mike Chouinard

