Items seized when GVERT members executed a search warrant on July 16. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Investigations continue in Victoria case involving firearms offences

Man, woman face charges after weapons found in supportive housing suite downtown

Victoria police continue to investigate, a month after a man and woman were arrested and firearms, other weapons and body armour were seized at their downtown Victoria suite.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a supportive housing facility building in the 800-block of Johnson Street on July 16. During the search officers found a shotgun and two handguns, both with ammunition, and multiple replica firearms. Police also seized body armour and other weapons such as brass knuckles, a taser, a sword and batons.

The man and woman face several recommended firearms charges.

The delay in announcing the arrests and seizure was due to investigative reasons, according to a VicPD spokesperson.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

