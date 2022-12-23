Westshore Urgent Primary Care Centre staff celebrate 5,000 patients in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Westshore Urgent Primary Care Centre staff celebrate 5,000 patients in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health consolidates urgent care for Christmas Day

Victoria, Westshore open Dec. 25, other sites resume regular hours Boxing Day

Those sick Christmas Day can head to urgent care consolidated to two locations for the day – Victoria and West Shore. As always, anyone in need of immediate emergency medical attention should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.

However, Island Health is limiting opening to two urgent and primary care sites to reduce the risk of last-minute closures because of staffing or weather challenges.

The downtown Victoria and the Westshore UPCC will be open Dec. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Considering traditionally low demand that day Island Health anticipates the two sites can meet demand

The James Bay, North Quadra, and Esquimalt urgent and primary care sites reopen for regular hours, Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gorge Road is regularly scheduled to not open Sundays and also resumes regular hours on Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: Urgent and primary care centre opens in Victoria’s Gorge neighbourhood

Additional staff will be working at the downtown UPCC to assist with the increased visits. In addition to physicians working at the two UPCCs, the sites will also be supported with physicians who can provide virtual consults as required.

Those looking for advice on a medical situation can call 811, the confidential HealthLink BC, and talk to a registered nursef toll free at any time.

READ ALSO: Province opens new urgent, primary care centre in Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HealthWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
US high court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 murders of Greater Victoria couple

Just Posted

Jay Cook (left) and Tanya Van Cuylenborg of Vancouver Island were found slain in Washington in 1987.
US high court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 murders of Greater Victoria couple

Westshore Urgent Primary Care Centre staff celebrate 5,000 patients in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health consolidates urgent care for Christmas Day

Maureen Alexander, a member of the Saanich Inlet Protection Society, along with many other is urging the CVRD to ask the province to carry out an environmental assessment on two proposed expansion projects at two sites in Bamberton owned by Malahat Nation, including the quarry close to the Malahat highway. (Citizen file)
CVRD urged to ask province for environmental assessment of Bamberton projects

After you have found the perfect gift, consider some waste-free ways to wrap it, including wrapping paper and ribbons from years previous. (Pixabay photo)
Tips to curb recycling needs this Christmas with Greater Victoria pickup on hold

Pop-up banner image