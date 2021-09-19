Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre Long-Term Care operated by the Victoria Chinatown Care Society. (Google Maps)

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre Long-Term Care operated by the Victoria Chinatown Care Society. (Google Maps)

Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at long term facility in downtown Victoria

Declaration affects Victoria Chinatown Care Centre Long-Term Care

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Victoria.

The declaration issued the morning of Sunday, Sept. 19 concerned Victoria Chinatown Care Centre Long-Term Care operated by the Victoria Chinatown Care Society in the 500-block of Herald Street in downtown Victoria. It comes after two positive COVID cases were identified at the facility.

“All 31 residents of the home as well as staff are being tested for COVID-19, as recommended by the Medical Health Officer,” said a release from Island Health. ‘The origin of the outbreak is still under investigation.”

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak over at Esquimalt care home, Island Health says

Authorities have isolated all COVID-positive residents to their rooms, according to Island Health. All social visits, admissions and transfers to the facility have stopped. Enhanced cleaning protocols and use of personal protective equipment have come into effect, reads the release.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Search resumes for U.S. man whose girlfriend disappeared on cross-country trip
Next story
5 people arrested after liquid poured on Victoria police chief at memorial for Chantel Moore

Just Posted

Thousands of pounds of food are collected each year across the province during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thanksgiving food drive seeks volunteers in Greater Victoria

Mikayla Edmunds, centre, with her cousin, Nevaeh Pelkey, and her mother, Jocelyn Edmonds, delivers the Gazette to make her dream of a trip to Disneyland, Paris come true. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
West Shore newspaper carrier is all about heart

Dexter Macaisa, team lead for assembly process and development at Central Saanich’s Redlen Technologies, works on component of the company’s ground-breaking new CT technology. Canon recently paid $341 million to acquire the remaining 85 per cent of the company after having purchased 15 per cent earlier. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
CEO believes Central Saanich’s Redlen can hit $1 billion in revenue after purchase by Canon

More than 40 teams participated in a summer tournament at Oak Bay High and St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Courtesy Flight Basketball)
Summer basketball takes flight in Oak Bay, Saanich