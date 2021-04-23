Island Health declares outbreak at second Victoria long-term care home

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Craigdarroch Care Home in Victoria. Two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and no residents are experiencing symptoms. Both staff members are self-isolating at home.

Craigdarroch, a long-term care home owned and operated by Trillium, has put in place enhanced control measures. Island Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of residents and staff. Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Admissions and transfers at the 16-residence home will be restricted while the outbreak is in effect and social visitors are restricted for now. Resident movement in the facility is restricted.

Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures continue, including screening twice a day and COVID-19 testing.

Similar protocols are in place at the Mount St. Mary long-term care home in Victoria where Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak there on April 21. In that instance, one staff member and one resident tested positive for the illness.

