Island Health declares outbreak at Victoria long-term care home

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in two houses at the Mount St. Mary long-term care home on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Google Earth)

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in two houses at the Mount St. Mary long-term care home on Wednesday.

One resident and one staff member, who is now self-isolating at home, tested positive for the virus at the Fairfield Road care home.

An Island Health bulletin said they’re working with the Victoria care home to identify anyone who could’ve been exposed to the two positive cases and communication with residents, families and staff is underway.

READ: No pharmacies on Saanich Peninsula offering AstraZeneca vaccine

The positive resident, of the home’s Burdett House, was identified on April 18, according to the Mount St. Mary’s website. Residents of that home were tested Sunday night and all staff who worked in the house were to be tested Monday morning.

Admissions to the two homes will be restricted until the outbreak is declared over and visitors are also currently restricted. Island Health said other visiting may also be impacted due to capacity and staffing challenges.

Other measures being taken include: maintaining staffing levels to provide care, restricting staff and visitor movement at the home, enhanced cleaning, continuing twice-a-day screening for all staff and residents and COVID-19 testing.

“During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members,” the bulletin said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria