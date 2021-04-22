Island Health extends overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

The extension warns of an increase in opioid and stimulant overdoses in the region

Island Health has extended an overdose advisory for Greater Victoria.

The health authority issued the extension on Tuesday (April 20), warning there’s an increase of opioid and stimulant overdoses in the region and increased risk with injection and inhalation.

The original advisory was issued on April 13 – a day before B.C. marked the fifth anniversary of declaring the overdose crisis a public health emergency – after a spike in overdoses in Greater Victoria.

The advisory extension directs bystanders to call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if someone overdoses.

For safer use, Island Health advises having substances checked, carrying naloxone, using with a friend or using close to help, staggering use with a friend so someone can respond and doing a tester before a regular hit. The Lifeguard App, which offers a CPR and naloxone guide, as well as a crisis and 811 nurses line, is also a recommended tool for drug users.

Victoria’s overdose prevention services are available at The Harbour (941 Pandora Ave.) and Rock Bay Landing (533 Ellice St.).

