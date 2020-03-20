Island Health hospitals and sites have pandemic protocols in place, according to the health authority. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Island Health has 96 ICU beds and 140 ventilators if needed

Hospitals are ready to respond with pandemic protocols

As of March 19, none of Vancouver Island’s 22 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized, but if they are, Island Health hospitals each have pandemic plans in place, according to the health authority.

Island Health has 96 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 140 ventilators, including 22 transport ventilators.

Cheryl Bloxham, Island Health spokesperson, says the health authority has “organizational structures and planning in place to monitor and respond to emerging issues like COVID-19.”

Each hospital’s pandemic plan includes identifying where patients would be grouped according to their illness and Bloxham says the small number of people with respiratory illness who require hospitalization can be supported in various hospital units, including medicine, high acuity and ICU.

“Bed utilization numbers change daily as patients move through the hospital receiving care in a unit that best meets their current care needs, or return home,” she said. “Our current ventilator capacity is being monitored and evaluated to meet needs, as necessary.”

All the COVID-19 cases within Island Health are currently being managed at home. Island Health says it continues to work with the B.C. Ministry of Health and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control as the situation develops.

