A naloxone kit. (News Bulletin file photo)

Island Health issues Victoria overdose advisory

Health authority warns of increase in overdoses from opioids and stimulants

An overdose alert is in effect across Greater Victoria.

Island Health issued the advisory Tuesday, July 14, warning of an increase in overdoses in both Victoria and Nanaimo from opioids and stimulants. The advisory says there is “increased risk with smoking.”

The notice says to call 911 right away if someone overdoses, provide rescue breathing and administer naloxone if available. Use available overdose prevention centres in Victoria – The Harbour, 941 Pandora Ave. (open daily 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) and Rock Bay Landing at 535 Ellice St. (open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Island Health also promotes using the Lifeguard mobile app.

Drug users are advised to do a little “tester” hit before taking a regular hit, and stagger use with a friend so someone can respond if needed.

A similar advisory was issued in Cowichan on July 11.

READ ALSO: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

overdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Just Posted

VicPD investigating chop-shop found in Beacon Hill Park

Police asking public to register bikes with them in case lost or stolen

Island Health issues Victoria overdose advisory

Health authority warns of increase in overdoses from opioids and stimulants

Victoria man facing charges after brandishing semi-automatic rifle

Suspect was arrested without incident

West Shore RCMP responds after reports of man masturbating on bus

52-year-old man charged with committing an indecent act in a public place

Central Saanich council spills plans for alcohol in public parks

Local expert Adam Sherk praises decision, warns of liberalization

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Dorothy Adair adored by the many people she met in Chemainus in two short years

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Most Read