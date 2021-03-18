Island Health has opened six more COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, including at Eagle Ridge Community Centre in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health opens more immunization clinics

Clinic at Eagle Ridge in Langford now open seven days a week

The more clinics in operation, the more vaccinations in arms.

Island Health opened six more COVID-19 immunization clinics on March 15, with three more slated to begin operating this week. The clinic at Eagle Ridge Community Centre in Langford is now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ALSO READ: B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

The new clinics are primarily vaccinating people over 90 years of age and Indigenous people over 65 who booked last week, a spokesperson for Island Health said.

All clinics are running smoothly with no major issues reported, the spokesperson said in an email to the Goldstream Gazette. “We look forward to welcoming people for their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.”

Island Health is also working quickly to book appointments and has accelerated the call-in schedule.

Registration opens for people born in or before 1940 (seniors 81 plus) at noon on March 18, and at noon on March 19 for seniors born in or before 1941.

To register, call 1-833-348-4787 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Please note that Monday mornings are “very busy,” so Island Health advises calling in the afternoon or evening.

Callers will need to provide their legal first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, which is also known as a care card number, and the number for a direct line for them or their support person.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at University of Victoria

The call centre agent will confirm appointment times and dates at the location nearest to them.

Those who miss their initial age-based window can call anytime after they are eligible.

Island Health advises that people should only call when they are eligible, otherwise appointments will not be booked.

For more information or to find your local clinic, visit covid19islandclinics.ca.

