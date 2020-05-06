Island Health is easing rules for grocery stores to sell bottle water at dispensing machines. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Island Health takes lid off bottled water

Rules eased for water dispensing machine use in grocery stores

Island Health is easing rules for grocery stores to sell bottled water at dispensing machines.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health authority demanded grocers stop selling water through a dispensing machine, unless they could provide a full-time attendant.

“Three stores in Sooke were affected by this rule,” Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director, said.

Island Health feared water dispensers could be a transmission method for the novel coronavirus.

Previously, Island Health required a full-time attendant taking care of the unit and filling the bottles, which many grocers rejected as too expensive.

ALSO READ: Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

Now, grocers can operate bottle water dispensing if customers fill their own own containers, signage for physical distancing is in place, and hand sanitizers and disinfectants are available.

“Just last week, due to the competing priorities between ensuring people have access to a potable water supply and the risks associated with transmission of COVID-19, the provincial stance on water bottling in grocery stores has eased,” said

Island Health’s Craig Nowakowski in a letter to Hicks.

Hicks appealed to Island Health in April to allow the selling of water, usually sold in five-gallon reusable containers.

“I surveyed the three Sooke water suppliers – Western Foods, Village Foods and Home Hardware – and discovered they sell approximately 100 water containers daily. The water is used by residents that are on wells and residents that use a CPAP machine for sleep apnea,” he said.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Failure of stormwater pipe caused large sinkhole in Central Saanich
Next story
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Island Health takes lid off bottled water

Rules eased for water dispensing machine use in grocery stores

Sooke RCMP not enforcing school zone speed limits

Because students not attending class, the school zone is not enforceable, police say

VicPD seeks man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences

Investigators believe Michael Friesen is actively avoiding police

Greater Victoria businesses pivot to help community with funds, food

Businesses change up operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Mount Cain estimates losses of $150k after being forced to end season early due to COVID-19

Mount Cain expects to be able to re-open next season, but the details are high up in the air.

Most Read