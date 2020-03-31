Island Health to use Saanich recreation centre to support pandemic needs

Cedar Hill Recreation Centre will be used as a referral-only assessment clinic

As with many things during this global pandemic, Cedar Hill Recreation centre is changing to help support the community’s needs.

Island Health stated they were in the process of opening referral-only assessment clinics across the Island, including one at the Cedar Hill Recreation centre.

Family doctors and nurse practitioners, who have completed a virtual assessment, can refer people who have COVID-19 symptoms and require a face to face assessment. According to Island Health, these facilities will be used for people “who have more mild COVID symptoms but are not sick enough to attend the emergency department.”

READ ALSO: ‘School year will not be lost’: SD63 students will move on to next grade

“They are safe places to perform in-person assessments when determined necessary,” stated Cheryl Bloxham, spokesperson for Island Health, adding they are also working with 811 to ensure people who don’t have a doctor can have access to this service if required.​ “It’s important for people to understand, these are referral-only clinics.”

READ ALSO: Two men arrested after lying about having COVID-19 to stay in AirBnb unit for free

Recently, Island Health has opened a number of testing clinics for people who are symptomatic and meet the BC Centre for Disease Control testing criteria guidelines, which includes people who are hospitalized or likely to be hospitalized, health care workers, residents in long term care or are part of an investigation for a cluster outbreak.

The assessment sites are different in that they are for symptomatic patients, who have been referred for “further assessment to guide their care.”

For information on how to care for your self if you develop symptoms visit healthlinkbc.ca or to access a self assessment tool visit bc.thrive.health.

As of March 30, there are 970 confirmed cases if COVID-19 in the province, with 19 deaths. There are 67 cases on Vancouver Island.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations
Next story
B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada: here are a few reasons why

Just Posted

Colwood looks at reopening garbage cans as litter, dog poop pile up in parks

City staff are now being redirected from priority infrastructure to picking up litter

Tents, sleeping bags donated to Our Place from local Victoria store

Robinson’s Outdoor Store received funds from PwC Canada to make the donation

COVID-19: West Shore B&B offers free suites to frontline workers needing to self-isolate, destress

‘This is just the right thing to do,’ co-owner says

Island Health to use Saanich recreation centre to support pandemic needs

Cedar Hill Recreation Centre will be used as a referral-only assessment clinic

Victoria police arrest man in stolen Jubilee Hospital worker’s car

Suspect found in car with drugs, stolen property and weapons

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Nanaimo dentists donate 4,000 masks, 25,000 gloves to health-care peers

Nanaimo District Dental Society collects items for front-line workers during COVID-19 pandemic

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Most Read