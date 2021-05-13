Pixabay

Pixabay

Island Health: two doctors, new clinic space to avert Port McNeill health crisis

Island Health has leased space to use as an immediate clinic location to avert health crisis

Longstanding fears of a looming health care shortage in Port McNeill may have finally been addressed.

Island Health announced in a media release this morning that it has secured two temporary physicians and leased space within the community to ensure residents of the region have continued access to primary care services.

The move appears to address ongoing concerns tied to the departure of one of the community’s two current physicians this month and the continued viability of the private clinic operated by the other.

“Beginning in May, Dr. Nicole Bennett-Boutilier will provide temporary primary care services, as well as coverage at Port McNeill Hospital. In June, Dr. John Fitzgerald will begin providing temporary primary care services,” the release states.

Island Health also noted it has leased space at 1584 Broughton Blvd in Port McNeill to use as an immediate clinic location to support primary care appointments while a long-term model is developed.

“It is important to note this location is not a walk-in clinic and will be for booked appointments only. The two physicians will also support the Port McNeill Medical Collaborative, which will remain open and continue to provide primary care appointments at this time.”

The Collaborative’s Dr. Prean Armogam will continue to work at the Port McNeill Medical Clinic. Island Health thanked him for his continued leadership and commitment to providing health care services to the community.

“Island Health remains committed to the vision of establishing a health authority owned and operated primary care clinic in Port McNeill,” stated the release. “A recent Request for Proposals for suitable clinic space has closed and the process is underway. The support of the two additional physicians and use of the leased space are considered an interim solution while the new primary care model is established and recruitment of permanent physician coverage continues.”

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom was pleased to hear the announcement from Island Health. She said that together with the ‘Namgis First Nation (from nearby Cormorant Island), the town will continue to work with Island Health to determine a better model of health care for our region.

“While we still have work to do for our long term future, we are pleased at the relatively swift progress being made to remedy the current physician crisis. We’d like to thank residents for their patience and Dr. Armogam for doing what he is able to meet daily health care needs.”

RELATED: Solution pending to Port McNeill health care uncertainty?

RELATED: Departing doctor cuts Port McNeill staffing in half, raises questions about clinic’s future

RELATED: Port McNeill Medical Clinic says it will stay open after closing services

More info about health care services in Port McNeill

Island Health is working with multiple physician partners and groups to ensure ongoing physician coverage at Port McNeill Hospital. In partnership with the remaining local physician, physicians from neighbouring communities and physician locums, physician coverage has been scheduled for the hospital.

Beginning May 19, people who want to see either Dr. Bennett-Boutilier or Dr. Fitzgerald can phone 1-866-956-2007 to schedule appointments.

First Nations communities and individuals can also access the First Nations Health Authority’s First Nations Virtual Doctor of the Day services from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. Indigenous people and their family members can access the program to address their health and wellness needs. Please call 1-855-344-3800 to book an appointment.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HealthcareIsland Health

Previous story
Uttering threats increase by 47% in Sooke: police
Next story
Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

Just Posted

One of the grand prizes for this year's Hometown Heroes Lottery includes a seaside home at SookePoint, $1.5 million, and an Audi Quattro. (Photo courtesy of Hometown Heroes)
SookePoint snags two more building awards

Luxury development in Sooke recognized for building excellence

(BLack Press Media)
Uttering threats increase by 47% in Sooke: police

RCMP release monthly stats

A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

Province reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island Wednesday

Saanich police used a drone to investigate a fatal crash in the 5200-block of West Saanich Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police determine speed, impairment not factors in fatal West Saanich Road crash

Driver who died veered across center line into oncoming traffic for unknown reason, police say

Donna Brower (left) and her daughter Carol Anne Penner, members of the Silver Swans – a quilting group of 12 ladies who meet at the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary – with a mountain of masks they sewed. (Photo submitted by Julia Dawson)
Saanich quilting group nabs first prize in Volunteer BC photo contest

Silver Swans sewing club raised more than $12,000 for Swan Lake nature sanctuary

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via video conference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity, watchdog says

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill Morneau did violate the rules

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Pixabay
Island Health: two doctors, new clinic space to avert Port McNeill health crisis

Island Health has leased space to use as an immediate clinic location to avert health crisis

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

A poignant Pandemic Postcard Project submission has led Lesley Wright and Graham Hughes of Literacy Alberni on a new path toward anti-racism education. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘I am not a virus’: How one postcard sparked a Vancouver Island pushback against racism

Literacy Alberni receives $50K in funding to create web-driven system for reporting racism

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness walks beside an enormous western red cedar stump in a BCTS-issued cutblock in the Nahmint Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY TJ WATT)
Watchdog: logging practices put Vancouver Island old growth, biodiversity at risk

Forest Practices Board has issues with BC Timber Sales practices in Nahmint Valley near Port Alberni

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
B.C. teacher suspended after calling students ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’ in online messages

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Most Read