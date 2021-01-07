Island Health had a record number of new cases reported Jan. 6 (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health had a record number of new cases reported Jan. 6 (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

28 new cases reported on Jan. 6

Island Health reached a bleak landmark Wednesday with a record high number of new COVID-19 cases reported in one day.

On Jan. 6, B.C. public health officials announced 28 new cases in the Island Health region – a three-case jump from the previous record of 25 new cases reported near the end of November. At least nine people within the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and two are in critical care.

READ ALSO: B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

The health region has seen 1,029 cases and 12 deaths since the pandemic began. Some of the first vaccine doses in Island Health were administered in December to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers.

Current public health orders – which limit gatherings, travel and group activities of all kinds – are set to expire at midnight on Jan. 8. Provincial health officials are expected to address this at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 update recorded a total of 625 new cases across the province and eight more deaths.

READ ALSO: Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusIsland Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocate plucks away at legalization of backyard chickens in Sidney
Next story
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Just Posted

Sooke’s Keith VanEyk will be headed to Toronto in mid-January to surgically remove one lung due to mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos. (Keith VanEyk photo)
A Sooke man needs a lung removed, here’s why

Keith VanEyk diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos

A Blue Jay, commonly found in the Central and Eastern United States and the southeastern coast of Canada, was spotted in Sooke on Dec. 27. (Contributed – Robin Robinson)
Blue jay, usually found in southeastern Canada, spotted in Sooke

Around 80 birders counted 118 different species within a single day

Cherie Maclure’s family kept three backyard chickens in Sidney before handing them to over family friends in North Saanich following a bylaw complaint. Maclure is currently lobbying Sidney to allow them in the municipality. (Submitted)
Advocate plucks away at legalization of backyard chickens in Sidney

Cherie Maclure, who has presented a petition to council in past, hopes Sidney takes issue seriously

Someone placed this toilet at the site of a former temporary outhouse near Michell’s Farm Market in Central Saanich. The CRD removed the outhouse after the opening of a washroom facility in Saanich’s Fowler Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Regional district flushes temporary outhouse from Central Saanich section of trail

CRD removed the facility after opening of washroom in Saanich

Island Health had a record number of new cases reported Jan. 6 (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

28 new cases reported on Jan. 6

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

(File photo)
Port Alberni man in critical condition after crash on Highway 4

Highway was closed for several hours

Snuneymuxw First Nation’s Daisy Elliott has gone public with her COVID-19 diagnosis in the hope of instilling a sense of the seriousness about the illness in people. (Facebook)
COVID-19: ‘I want to tell you I took all of the precautions, I’m scared’

Vancouver Island woman goes public with COVID-19 diagnosis to keep others safe

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Tiny home stolen off property near Lower Mainland found 1 week later in Lillooet

Theives used U-Haul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Westerly file photo)
‘A historic time’: 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. get COVID-19 vaccine

25,000 doses delivered in first wave

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

(PQB News photo file)
RCMP arrest suspect after reports of naked man running through Qualicum Beach forest

Police say 23-year-old suspect appeared intoxicated

Most Read