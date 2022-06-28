Island Highway access lane closed in View Royal for emergency repairs

The repairs are expected to be complete by June 30

Motorists are being advised emergency repairs have closed a lane at the intersection of Island Highway and Atkins Road accessing Integra Tire. The closure is expected to be in place until June 30. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)

The West Shore RCMP is advising motorists that emergency road work has closed a portion of Island Highway.

In a tweet, Mounties said the inbound lane heading onto Atkins Road from Island Highway, which serves as the access road for Integra Tire and is not connected to the rest of Atkins Road, is closed today (June 28) and is expected to remain closed for repairs until June 30.

Traffic entering and exiting this section of Atkins Road from or to Island Highway will be impacted, according to a tweet by the Town of View Royal, as the intersection will be reduced to a single lane.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP aims to muffle loud vehicles

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructionTrafficWest ShoreWestshore RCMP