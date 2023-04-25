Island man accused of abducting his daughter set to represent himself in trial

Cowichan Valley’s Jesse Bennett went missing for five months last year, court date set for June 5-9

Jesse Bennett, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter last year, heads to court in June. (RCMP handout)

The trial of Cowichan’s Jesse Bennett, charged with abducting his young daughter last year, is set for June 5-9 at the Duncan courthouse.

Jury selection will take place the week before the trial.

Bennett intends to represent himself during the court proceedings.

Bennett is charged with abducting his seven-year-old daughter in January, 2022, after he was directed by the Victoria Family Law Court to give her into her mother’s custody.

The father and daughter went missing for more than five months, and Bennett became the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

The child’s mother, Roget Jade Hall, did not see her daughter again until April 20, 2022, when someone known to the child dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Bennett was arrested without incident on May 24 during a routine traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Court