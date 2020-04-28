A referral-only drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic that opened in Victoria in mid-March. Since then, Island Health has now opened a number of testing sites across the region that are able to see patients with symptoms but only through an appointment. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Island residents with symptoms can now get tested for COVID-19

Testing sites have been set up across the Island, now ready to receive patients by appointment

After weeks of limiting the number of tests provided to people, the province’s COVID-19 testing strategy has expanded to include anyone with symptoms – however mild.

According to Island Health, not everyone needs to get tested, such as people without any symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses, including the flu and common cold. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, painful swallowing, a stuffy or runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches.

READ ALSO: Langford mom of five sick children struggles to get COVID-19 tests

Now, any physician or nurse practitioner can order a COVID-19 test based on their clinical judgment.

Those who don’t have a primary care practitioner can call Island Health’s Call Centre at 1-844-901-8442 to be assessed for testing. People living in the Mount Waddington region should call 250-902-6091.

READ ALSO: Island Health to use Saanich recreation centre to support pandemic needs

Appointments for COVID-19 testing must be pre-booked through a primary care provider or Island Health’s Call Centre. Testing sites are unable to accommodate unscheduled or walk-in visits.

Island Health asks that people do not go to a hospital emergency department to get tested for COVID-19, however, people who are experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

To find the closest testing site, also known as a collection centre, visit bit.ly/35igf2S.


