Islanders brace for rainy November

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm).

The gloomiest month of the year is also the wettest

If you live on Vancouver Island, you better ensure you have a good umbrella.

Rain is the most common weather phenomenon we’re familiar with, and it’s more common in some places than others.

Some towns (and places) have tons of rainy days but not necessarily a lot of rain, while other rainy towns get extreme amounts of rain in fewer days.

November is the wettest month of the year for the Island, and generally, as you head north the rain comes down in buckets, not teaspoons.

So, where are the soggiest spots on Vancouver Island?

Hucuktlis Lake, located about 25 kilometres southeast of Port Alberni, receives more rainfall yearly than any other place in North America.

The Hucuktlis Lake fish hatchery records about 7,296 mm of precipitation annually – over 23 feet of rainfall. What’s more, the area holds the Canadian record for the most rainfall in a year ever: a jaw-dropping 9,307 mm fell in 1997.

Here’s a list we’ve kept for a rainy day:

• Tahsis – 4,261 (annual rainfall)/748 (November rainfall)/168 (days of rain annually)

• Port Renfrew – 3,455/575/205

• Ucluelet – 3,319/489/205

• Tofino – 3,237/489/205

• Port Hardy – 1,866/308/213

• Nanaimo – 1,098/186/170

• Comox – 1,096//192/170

• Campbell River – 1,048/222/186

• North Cowichan – 1,109/187/151

• Victoria – 845/148/160

Still not enough rain to get you down? Fear not, soggy Islanders, Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for most of Vancouver Island bringing up to 60 millimetres of rain over the next two days. Wind will also accompany the storm.

