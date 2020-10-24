Voting stations are now open for B.C. Election Day

Same-day voting stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Today is Election Day and voting stations are officially open across Greater Victoria and all of B.C.

Anyone who didn’t vote by mail or during advanced voting canhead to a designated voting station anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 24.

Outside of Christ Church Cathedral School on Vancouver Street this morning, a few voters were already lined up before 8 a.m. Election officials there said they had approximately a dozen people vote in the first half-hour after opening.

Welcome to #BCelxn2020 Day! Voting is now open across BC and anyone who hasn’t voted already can go by anytime between 8am and 8pm today. Catch all your election coverage @VictoriaNews and @BlackPressMedia. pic.twitter.com/iwQALv8jJn — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) October 24, 2020

Those who have already registered to vote should have received a voting card in the mail, which can be used as identification when going to vote. Anyone who hasn’t already registered will simply need to bring two pieces of identification when heading to the voting station.

If you’re a registered voter you should have received a voting card and you can bring that along to your polling station. If not, take two pieces of ID with you and you can register there. pic.twitter.com/Bz4VRRmqcC — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) October 24, 2020

Wearing masks while voting is not mandatory, but Elections B.C. has encouraged people to do so. Other COVID-19 health restrictions will be in place including physical distancing, capacity limits, protective barriers and hand sanitizing stations.

Results from advanced and same-day voting are expected to start rolling in after 8 p.m., but mail-in ballots won’t be counted for a couple more weeks. Official results can be expected in the first week of November.

