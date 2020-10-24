B.C. Election 2020: Voting stations will be open across B.C. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

B.C. Election 2020: Voting stations will be open across B.C. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Voting stations are now open for B.C. Election Day

Same-day voting stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Today is Election Day and voting stations are officially open across Greater Victoria and all of B.C.

Anyone who didn’t vote by mail or during advanced voting canhead to a designated voting station anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 24.

Outside of Christ Church Cathedral School on Vancouver Street this morning, a few voters were already lined up before 8 a.m. Election officials there said they had approximately a dozen people vote in the first half-hour after opening.

Those who have already registered to vote should have received a voting card in the mail, which can be used as identification when going to vote. Anyone who hasn’t already registered will simply need to bring two pieces of identification when heading to the voting station.

Wearing masks while voting is not mandatory, but Elections B.C. has encouraged people to do so. Other COVID-19 health restrictions will be in place including physical distancing, capacity limits, protective barriers and hand sanitizing stations.

Results from advanced and same-day voting are expected to start rolling in after 8 p.m., but mail-in ballots won’t be counted for a couple more weeks. Official results can be expected in the first week of November.

More to come.

 

Most Read