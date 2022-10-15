It’s Election Day in Sooke: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders is expected to be named Saturday night as the municipal election gets underway this morning, beginning at 8 a.m.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait is seeking a third term. She faces a challenge from retirees Mick Rhodes and John Knops. Twenty-three candidates eye a Sooke council seat, including five incumbents.

In the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, four candidates are in the running for a Capital Regional District seat: Derek Bishop, Shaunna Salsman, Sandy Sinclair and Al Wickheim. Longtime director Mike Hicks is not seeking re-election.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Edward Milne Community School (Sooke)

6218 Sooke Rd, Sooke

East Sooke Community Hall (JdF)

1387 Copper Mine Rd., East Sooke

Juan de Fuca Administration Building (JdF)

7450 Butler Rd., Otter Point

Malahat Fire Hall (JdF)

935 Whittaker Rd., Malahat

Port Renfrew Community Hall (JdF)

6638 Deering Rd., Port Renfrew

Shirley Community Hall (JdF)

2795 Sheringham Point Rd., Shirley

View Royal Elementary School (JdF)

218 Helmcken Rd., View Royal

Willis Point Community Hall (JdF)

6933 Willis Point Rd., Willis Point

Who you can vote for:

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m., election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Sooke officials expect to post election results by 8:30 p.m.

