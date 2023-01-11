Join mayor and District of Sooke council for coffee

New initiative lets residents connect with elected officials in casual setting

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait wants to buy you a cup of coffee.

And it’s a chance for you to ask or discuss issues and concerns with local politicians.

As part of a new initiative, Tait and council members will meet with residents monthly for Chamber Coffee at Municipal Hall and Community Coffee in parks throughout Sooke.

“Council meetings are quite structured, so we hope this will be a refreshing opportunity for residents to connect with their elected officials in a more casual setting,” Tait said. “Drop in, say hello, enjoy a cup of coffee, and let’s chat.”

The first event takes place on Jan. 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Sooke Municipal Hall, 2205 Otter Point Rd.

Future events are planned for:

• Chamber Coffee: Feb. 27, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Municipal Hall council chambers.

• Community Coffee: March 20, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Broomhill Playground.

The informal drop-in events allow residents to enjoy refreshments, discuss ideas and projects, ask questions, or express concerns with council members.

