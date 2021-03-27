The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Registration is now open, which can be done online, and programs are being provided to skaters of all levels. (Photo courtesy of

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Registration is now open, which can be done online, and programs are being provided to skaters of all levels. (Photo courtesy of

Juan de Fuca Skating Club glides into spring skating

West Shore youth compete in virtual regional competition

Don’t hang up your skates for the season just yet, as opportunities to hit the ice are on the horizon for months to come.

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Registration is now open, which can be done online, and programs are being provided to skaters of all levels.

“We are excited to be able to offer our nationally recognized learn to skate program, Canskate, to children in the community,” said Leslee Rushton, JDFSC coach and director of skating. Young skaters must be able to skate on their own, fall down, and get up on their own to participate, in order to respect physical distancing measures.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

The skating club was able to slowly return to the rink and offer programs since June last year, with safety measures in place. The club follows guidelines set by the provincial health authority and Skate Canada.

“Right from day one, we have implemented all of the measures. Coaches and skaters must all wear masks, we do health checks on everyone before they enter the facility, as well as temperature checks,” said Rushton. “It’s been very instrumental because we want to keep everyone safe.”

There will be a maximum of 30 people allowed on the ice at one time. The schedule, registration forms and further information can be found at jdfskatingclub.com.

“Skating provides so many opportunities, it is a long-term sport. I love working with the children, and seeing them achieve daily, weekly, and long term goals. It’s wonderful,” said Rushton.

Throughout the pandemic, the club has done their best to keep providing skating opportunities for youth on the West Shore. About 40 skaters recently entered a Vancouver Island Regional championship event which is – held virtually.

Skaters each had their solos filmed and submitted to Skate Canada B.C. to be officiated remotely. The competition includes clubs from all around the Island, and will be live streamed on skatinginbc.com from April 9 to 11.

READ ALSO: Sooke man’s walk for homeless animals takes detour

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Around 40 skaters from the club, ages 6 to 14, recently competed in a virtual Vancouver Island Regional championship event. (Photo courtesy of Leslee Rushton)

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Around 40 skaters from the club, ages 6 to 14, recently competed in a virtual Vancouver Island Regional championship event. (Photo courtesy of Leslee Rushton)

Previous story
Canadian government approves reduced quarantine for NHL players crossing the border
Next story
Youngest member of Olympic team enjoying first taste of Canada program

Just Posted

Renovations at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood are progressing, as the arena floor and stands have been fully removed and will be replaced. The $1.9 million project is expected to be complete by June. (Photo courtesy of Grant Brown)
PHOTOS: Renovations on schedule at Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood

New rink, child care centre both expected to be complete in June

New figures from Statistics Canada show online retail continues to boom, while traditional retailers recorded significant declines in January 2021. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Online retail sales up more than 100% in January 2021 year-over-year

Sales at non-essential retailers such as clothing stores dropped significantly in January

A 4.1-kilometre stretch of West Saanich Road remains closed Monday morning after a tree fell across it Sunday night. (Google Maps/Screenshot)
TRAFFIC: Fallen tree closes section of West Saanich Road

West Saanich Road closed in both directions for 4.1 kilometres

Dr. Janet McElhaney received the Jonas Salk Lifetime Achievement Award in February for her work on immunization. (Courtesy of Dr. Janet McElhaney)
Saanich researcher receives prestigious lifetime award for work on immunization

Dr. Janet McElhaney studies the relationship between vaccines, age and the immune system

Demonstrators rally against anti-Asian racism during an event at the B.C. legislature on March 28. Jake Romphf/News Staff
PHOTOS: Demonstrators rally against anti-Asian racism at B.C. legislature on Sunday

It joined other Stop Asian Hate events taking place across the country and the United States

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A makeshift memorial has formed in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center where a 20-year-old man was found with fatal injuries, early in the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Port Alberni was homicide

Victim, suspect likely known to each other, say RCMP

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

Windy seas on the Strait of Georgia. (News Bulletin file photo)
Windy weather in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues series of special weather statements

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Most Read