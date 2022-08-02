In one region, a bear walked through an open door at three houses in one day during last year’s heat wave. (Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service/twitter).

In one region, a bear walked through an open door at three houses in one day during last year’s heat wave. (Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service/twitter).

Keep doors shut to avoid a bear home invasion during hot weather: Conservation Officers

Parts of the province to heat up to the mid-to-high 20s and exceed 30 C this weekend

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is warning people to keep their doors closed as the summer continues in order to combat a bear’s strong nose guiding it into a home in search of food.

During last year’s heat wave, conservation officers responded to three cases of a bear entering a home through an open door on the same day in one region.

Preventing bears from entering your home is essential, even when the heat makes it challenging, conservation officers said on Facebook in late July.

Many regions in the province saw the first heatwave of the summer this past week, with plenty of summer heat in the forecast through August.

Keeping doors and unattended windows locked is a good strategy to avoid a bear entering a home, according to the charity Bear Smart. To avoid attracting bears into a yard, store garbage in a secure indoor area, use a bear-resistant compost bin and ensure food residue is burnt off outdoor barbecues after they are used.

Estimates of the black bear population in B.C. ranges from 120,000 to 150,000, and most of the province is considered bear country, according to WildSafeBC.

Some areas are at a higher risk for a bear home invasion than others, and many municipalities have individualized rules, guidelines and educational resources about living with bears.

Wild Safe BC also has a map that tracks wildlife encounters reported to the conservation service.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Previous story
Rental scams have spiked 160% since 2021, sparking warning from the BBB

Just Posted

Central Saanich Fire Department’s Capt. Brennan Gummer and firefighter Ryan Vantreight were deployed on Monday, Aug. 1, with the department’s new tender truck to assist BC Wildfire Service efforts in the Okanagan. (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)
Greater Victoria firefighters deployed to Okanagan to aid in B.C. wildfire battle

The action on the water is the main focus, but there are plenty of other entertainment options available for attendees of the first ever Vancouver Island International Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 6 and 7 on the Gorge Waterway between the Bay Street bridge and Selkirk trestle bridge. (Photo courtesy V.I. International Dragon Boat Festival)
On the water and off, Island dragon boat festival offers something for everyone

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s 2021 crime severity highest among B.C.’s municipally policed communities

The 104 service calls Oak Bay Police Department received last week included mischievous graffiti artists, anti-SUV vandals and a cyclist-winging door opener who forgot to shoulder check. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mischievous graffiti artists, anti-SUVers, speeder among police calls in Oak Bay

Pop-up banner image