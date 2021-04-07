Most routes in the Kootenays require winter tires stay on your vehicle until April 30, 2021. Ministry of Transportation map.

Most routes in the Kootenays require winter tires stay on your vehicle until April 30, 2021. Ministry of Transportation map.

Keep your snow tires on until April 30: B.C. transportation ministry

Ministry of Transportation reminds drivers not to change tires early

While the warm spring weather has us all beginning spring chores, the Ministry of Transportation is reminding drivers that one chore you should put off until the end of April is changing your winter tires.

Winter tires are to remain on your vehicles for many roads in the province, and certainly throughout the Kootenays, until April 30. Until that date your vehicle should be equipped with tires with the mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol when travelling on designated routes.

Tires must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.

Two years ago, regulations were extended to April 30 from March 31 on select highways, most of which are in the Interior and northern parts of the province. Road conditions can change quickly, and snowfall is still possible in these regions.

While maintenance crews strive to keep routes safe and in the best possible condition, people must use caution and slow down when they encounter bad weather or limited visibility. Driving to current conditions will improve safety for everyone on the road.

Heavy snowfall or rapidly warming spring temperatures can increase the risk of avalanches in some areas. This can cause temporary highway closures while ministry avalanche experts ensure safe conditions. Obey all traffic control personnel during these times.

READ MORE: Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

READ MORE: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton business owner apologizes for throwing poop
Next story
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

Just Posted

Real estate sales continue to boom in Greater Victoria, rising 35.9 per cent in March 2021 compared to February 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria real estate expert laments lack of government action on housing supply

Local real estate market remains white-hot, but dangers loom on the horizon

The video showcases a handful of individuals in honour of Autism Acceptance Month. (Video screenshot)
Amplifying autistic voices during World Autism Month

Darcy Nybo/Goldstream Gazette contributor April is Autism Acceptance Month and World Autism… Continue reading

RCMP say 20 Langford vehicles had tires slashed on Easter weekend. Black Press File Photo
Tires slashed on 20 Langford vehicles, West Shore RCMP seeks info and surveillance footage

Vehicles were damaged over Easter long weekend

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman Jessica James. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police searching for missing woman wanted on multiple warrants

Jessica James, 40, may have been seen near Stadacona Park in late March

Victoria police are asking for help locating high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles, who was last seen in early March. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police searching for high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles

Buckles, 34, last seen in Victoria in early March

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

RCMP say the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous claimed two lives. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Grandfather among two killed in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

WHL team identifies one victim as player’s grandfather

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

The study, which federal officials monitored closely, was ended early with a change of government in Ontario

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Singh rejects more extreme NDP policy resolutions, like scrapping military

A resolution from the NDP’s Spadina-Fort York riding association commits to ‘phasing out’ the Canadian Armed Forces

Most Read