Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche

Emergency services stop along Hwy. 33

Emergency services in Kelowna formed a procession along Highway 33 on Jan. 12, to honour their fallen brethren.

Nelson Const. Wade Tittemore was skiing with co-worker Mathieu Nolet near Kaslo on Jan. 9 when an avalanche struck the pair, killing Tittemore and sending Nolet to hospital.

The two were off-duty at the time.

Kelowna’s police cruisers, fire engines and ambulances briefly stopped on Thursday morning along the highway as Tittemore’s body was transported through Kelowna back to Nelson.

“Kelowna Regional RCMP recognize and feel the loss of serving Nelson Police Officer, Const.Wade Tittemore,” reads a release from the local detachment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tittemore’s family with funeral costs.

